Conservatives Rally to Defend Trump Picks from Liberal Smears

Conservative organizations are rallying to defend President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointees from signs of a mounting smear campaign from liberals and their allies in the media.

America Rising Squared (AR2) launched the website ConfirmPruitt.comWednesday to support Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s nomination to serve as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator. Just a week earlier the Judicial Crisis Network launched a campaign called ConfirmSessions.com to support Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation to the position of Attorney General.

