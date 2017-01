A “non-priority” illegal alien — one who has not been convicted of a serious crime — had a .5-percent chance of being deported in 2016, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data show.

According to ICE, only 65,332 of the roughly 11 million illegal aliens actually living inside the United States were deported in FY 2016. 60,312 of those deportations were of dangerous criminals — meaning ICE only deported 5,014 non-priority illegal aliens during the year.