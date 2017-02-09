One of the most intriguing developments in our current unpredictable political climate has been the Left’s co-opting of George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 as a dramatic warning of the dangers of the Trump administration. The book has surged to first place on Amazon’s best-seller list, and a stage production is in the works. Michiko Kakutani’s recent New York Times article “Why ‘1984’ Is a 2017 Must-Read” highlights the kind of connections liberals are making between, say, Kellyanne Conway’s appeal to “alternative facts” and “Newspeak,” the reductive language of 1984 designed to “narrow the range of thought.”
George Orwell & 1984: Trump Is Not What He Had in Mind | National Review
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 2:44 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment