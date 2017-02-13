Grab Your Wallet: 25 Stores Hit by the Trump Boycott

Since November 8, hundreds of thousands of anti-Trump protestors have taken to the streets to voice their opposition to the President’s policies. Some of those activists aren’t stopping at waving signs or chanting slogans. Instead, they’re trying to hit the Trump family where they think it will hurt the most: their bottom line.

The #GrabYourWallet protest kicked off in October, when marketing professional Shannon Coulter began circulating a list of companies owned by the Trumps or that are actively supporting or doing business with the Trump family. In addition to obvious targets, like the Trump chain of hotels and golf courses, the list includes dozens of stores stocking Trump-branded merchandise, primarily Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and shoes, as well as Celebrity Apprentice advertisers. (Donald Trump is an executive producer of the show.)