Poll: Americans overwhelmingly oppose sanctuary cities | TheHill

Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:55 PM
An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that cities that arrest illegal immigrants for crimes should be required to turn them over to federal authorities.

The poll shows that President Trump has broad public support in his effort to crack down on sanctuary cities.

A survey from Harvard–Harris Poll provided exclusively to The Hill found that 80 percent of voters say local authorities should have to comply with the law by reporting to federal agents the illegal immigrants they come into contact with.

