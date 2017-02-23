The Washington Post — or as I prefer to call it, the swamp newsletter of record — has a new motto. If you go to their website, you’ll find it at the top of the page situated right beneath the main title: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” A motto so dark and portentous one imagines WAPO owner Jeff Bezos has given over editorial control of the paper to a Ouija Board.
Washington Post Appoints Itself the Defender of Democracy
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:04 AM
