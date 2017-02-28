Sessions DOJ Yanks Obama Claim in Voter ID Case

Signaling a major change from the previous administration, the Justice Department on Monday announced that it was abandoning a key claim in a voter identification lawsuit against Texas.

The Justice Department under then-Attorney General Eric Holder had accused the state of intentionally discriminating against minority voters when it adopted the law in 2011. With the department under new management, however, federal lawyers wrote in a court filing Monday that Texas should be given a chance to follow recommendations made by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.