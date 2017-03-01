Trump's Bold Challenge to Open-Borders Liberals

After doubling down on his commitment to build a wall on the southern border, President Donald Trump issued a direct challenge to Democrats in Congress who would impede his administration’s efforts to enforce the nation’s immigration laws.

“To any in Congress who do not believe we should enforce our laws, I would ask you this question,” Trump said. “What would you say to the American family that loses their jobs, their income, or a loved one, because America refused to uphold its laws and defend its borders?”