Why We Will Never Forget This Navy SEAL's Widow

Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 2:57 AM
She was emotional, she was human — and she was the topic of conversation among scores of Americans in their homes, their offices, their neighborhoods, all day Wednesday after President Donald Trump delivered his first address to Congress. Trump gave special recognition to Carryn Owens, the wife of William “Ryan” Owens, the Navy SEAL who lost his life in a raid in Yemen on Jan. 29, during his speech Tuesday night — and honoring her was one of the few things the assembled politicians seemed to agree on.

