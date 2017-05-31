Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 39 Seeds: 1834 Comments: 10912 Since: Oct 2011

Media Step on Own Collusion Narrative with Blackmail Claim

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: lifezette.com
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 2:37 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

CNN on Tuesday touted its latest scoop on the ongoing investigation into the Russia investigation, quoting anonymous sources who said Russian government officials alluded to “derogatory” information about then-candidate Donald Trump’s business dealings.

The CNN report acknowledges that U.S. intelligence sources cautioned that the intercepted conversations could have been exaggerated or even made up as part of a disinformation effort. But if true, it would seem to diminish the collusion narrative. If the Russians had dirt on Trump, that would suggest blackmail, not a side-by-side, friendly working relationship.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor