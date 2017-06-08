JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A wild police chase through the streets of Jersey City late Sunday ended in a fiery crash, a driver's clothes on fire, police caught on video kicking that man, prosecutors investigating the incident, city officials raising the possibility of firing officers involved, and the police union defending officers who were there, reports CBS New York.
Wild police pursuit ends in fiery crash, cops seen on video kicking man - CBS News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 2:45 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment