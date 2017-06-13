Newsvine

Fmr. FBI Supervisor: Comey Likely Behind Three Anonymous Stories

President Donald Trump is not the only one upset that former FBI Director James Comey used a friend to place an anonymously sourced story in The New York Times.

James Gagliano, a retired FBI supervisory agent who in his own words has been an “absolutely unequivocal and full-throated” defender of Comey, suggested that it was inappropriate for him to give a friend memos he wrote following conversations with the president. That friend, a Columbia University law professor, then shared portions of the memos with a Times reporter.

