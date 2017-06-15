Report: Special counsel reviewing whether Trump committed obstruction of justice - CBS News

WASHINGTON -- The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties between Russia and the Trump campaign is reviewing whether President Trump tried to obstruct justice, according to a report published Wednesday night in The Washington Post that cited unnamed officials.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking into Mr. Trump's words and conduct in the events of recent weeks, marking a stark shift in the investigation that initially was supposed to focus on Russian influence and any connections to the Trump campaign, but not necessarily Mr. Trump himself, the report said.