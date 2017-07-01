Doctor armed with assault rifle kills 1, injures 6 at New York City hospital, police sources say - ABC News

A doctor who apparently harbored a longstanding grudge opened fire with an assault rifle at the New York City hospital where he used to work Friday, killing one and injuring several others before taking his own life, according to police sources.

In the wake of what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called a "horrific" instance of what appeared to be workplace violence just before 3 p.m., the suspect, Dr. Henry Bello, who hid the AR-15 under his white lab coat, tried to set himself on fire and then shot himself in the head at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, the sources said.