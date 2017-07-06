Newsvine

The journalism industry is in dire need of an overhaul | TheHill

Constitutional framer James Madison helped create the free press in America. He once sang its praises, writing, “To the press alone, checkered as it is with abuses, the world is indebted for all the triumphs which have been gained by reason and humanity over error and oppression.” The press in that era certainly meant something different from what is seen in America’s news industry today, but it’s a safe bet Madison would be appalled by contemporary press performance.

