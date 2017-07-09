MOSUL, Iraq — Dressed in a military uniform, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived here in Mosul on Sunday to congratulate Iraq’s armed forces on its victory over the Islamic State and mark the formal end of a bloody campaign that lasted nearly nine months, left much of Iraq’s second-largest city in ruins, killed thousands of people and displaced nearly a million more.
Iraqi Prime Minister Arrives in Mosul to Declare Victory Over ISIS - The New York Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 8:47 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment