Iraqi Prime Minister Arrives in Mosul to Declare Victory Over ISIS - The New York Times

Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 8:47 AM
MOSUL, Iraq — Dressed in a military uniform, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived here in Mosul on Sunday to congratulate Iraq’s armed forces on its victory over the Islamic State and mark the formal end of a bloody campaign that lasted nearly nine months, left much of Iraq’s second-largest city in ruins, killed thousands of people and displaced nearly a million more.

