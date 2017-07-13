Soros-Funded Groups Fight to Stop Trump's Voter Fraud Commission

President Donald Trump’s voter fraud commission announced late Monday it’s temporarily suspending its collection of voter data from states following a lawsuit by the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center had asked for a temporary restraining order in its July 3 suit, saying the commission should have had a plan to protect the data on individual voters before it set about collecting it from the state.

But there’s more to the story.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) is headed by an attorney named Marc Rotenberg, who previously worked as counsel to super-liberal Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.). And while the organization claims to focus on privacy, it also recently sued to force the IRS to release Trump’s tax returns, information that, unlike voter records, which are typically given out to any member of the public who requests it, really is confidential.