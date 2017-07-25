Newsvine

MSNBC's Reid Repeats Debunked Attack on Gorka's Non-Existent Nazi Ties | LifeZette

MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid asserted on Sunday that Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka has ties to a Nazi organization in his birth nation of Hungary — a charge that was largely debunked months ago.

“Foreign Policy magazine now reports Donald Trump has assigned a White House team to target [the Iran] deal,” began Reid. “Now several NSC staffers, according to Foreign Policy magazine, are expected to be involved including Steve Bannon — the Alt-Right, the white nationalist entity within the right wing [sic], and Sebastian Gorka, whose associations include a Nazi entity in his father’s home country,” said Reid.

