Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 41 Seeds: 2005 Comments: 11418 Since: Oct 2011

After Outcry, UC-Berkeley Finally Agrees Ben Shapiro Can Speak—At Smaller Venue

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: The Federalist
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 2:43 AM
Discuss:

Watching the University of California-Berkeley descend into a “progressives only” institution devoid of “wrongthink” has been fascinating. The people the university is now turning away or restricting have gone from large-scale provocateur types (Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter) to people progressives simply can’t argue with and therefore want ignored.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor