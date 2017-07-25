Watching the University of California-Berkeley descend into a “progressives only” institution devoid of “wrongthink” has been fascinating. The people the university is now turning away or restricting have gone from large-scale provocateur types (Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter) to people progressives simply can’t argue with and therefore want ignored.
After Outcry, UC-Berkeley Finally Agrees Ben Shapiro Can Speak—At Smaller Venue
