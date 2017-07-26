Newsvine

Senate Votes To Begin Debate On Obamacare Repeal

The Federalist
Wed Jul 26, 2017
Republican senators voted Tuesday to move forward on the long-promised Obamacare repeal as bill details remain undetermined.

The vote took place as senators waited for Sen. John McCain, recently diagnosed with brain cancer, to make his triumphant return to Capitol Hill and cast the vote that tied the motion 50-50. The tie included 50 Republicans voting “yes” and 48 Democrats and 2 Republicans, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Ak.) and Sen. Susan Collins (Me.), voting “no.” Vice President Mike Pence issued the tie-breaking vote for 51-50.

