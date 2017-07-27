As Democrats and the mainstream media continue to insist that the president’s voter-fraud commission is a scheme to suppress votes, the head of elections in Broward County, Florida, is appearing in federal court in Miami as a defendant in a lawsuit where she will have to explain why Broward has more registered voters than citizens of voting age — a voter registration rate of 103 percent.
Shock Claim: Florida County Has 'Thousands' of Voters Over Age 100
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 2:32 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment