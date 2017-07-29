To Media And GOP Leadership, Some Obamacare Victims Matter More Than Others

In the debate over Obamacare, which came to a legislative impasse as ignominious as its origin last night, there’s a tendency of Obamacare supporters to dismiss or denigrate the victims of the Affordable Care Act. This reflex was on full display in a column by John Harwood for CNBC this week. This is the headline: “Republicans wage 7-year war against Obamacare on behalf of a tiny fraction of aggrieved Americans”

The problems in the individual market are big enough that Harwood can’t completely ignore them, but he’s very willing to tell you they don’t matter. The number is small, the people aren’t that sympathetic, their hardships are a small price to pay.