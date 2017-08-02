Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 42 Seeds: 2039 Comments: 11521 Since: Oct 2011

Trump admin planning trade measures against China: reports | TheHill

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 2:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing trade measures against China, including a crack down on intellectual property theft, signaling a shift by the Trump administration away from working with Beijing.

Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that an announcement by the Trump administration could come at any time, and could include the office of the United States Trade Representative starting an investigation into China's trade practices.

After an investigation, the U.S. could start placing tariffs on imports from China. Specific policies by the administration were not made clear in initial reports.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor