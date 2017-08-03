Trump Aide Roasts 'Cosmopolitan Bias' of CNN's Acosta in Immigration Showdown

White House adviser Stephen Miller decided to take one last question at the end of a news conference explaining a new immigration proposal from President Donald Trump and it touched off a remarkable showdown with CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

Miller was at the podium to explain the administration’s position on the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act, which eventually would cut legal immigration in half as America shifted away from low-skilled migrants to immigrants with high-end work skills, education and English ability.