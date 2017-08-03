Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 42 Seeds: 2042 Comments: 11528 Since: Oct 2011

Get Government Out Of The College Discrimination Business

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: The Federalist
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 2:54 AM
Discuss:

According to The New York Times, the Trump administration’s Justice Department’s civil rights division is going to ramp up investigating and sue universities over affirmative action admissions policies deemed to discriminate against “white applicants.” (Update: The DOJ denies the story.)

Nothing in the story, incidentally, backs up The Time’s assertion that “white applicants” will be afforded a special place in these suits. Now, I get the perfunctory need to render everything a clear-cut racial crisis, but not only are Asian students disproportionately hurt by these policies, white women also happen to benefit from affirmative action programs.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor