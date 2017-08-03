Get Government Out Of The College Discrimination Business

According to The New York Times, the Trump administration’s Justice Department’s civil rights division is going to ramp up investigating and sue universities over affirmative action admissions policies deemed to discriminate against “white applicants.” (Update: The DOJ denies the story.)

Nothing in the story, incidentally, backs up The Time’s assertion that “white applicants” will be afforded a special place in these suits. Now, I get the perfunctory need to render everything a clear-cut racial crisis, but not only are Asian students disproportionately hurt by these policies, white women also happen to benefit from affirmative action programs.