ACLU Lawyer: 'I Don't Believe In Protecting Principle' On Free Speech

An American Civil Liberties Union lawyer is speaking out against the firm’s decision to represent alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos in a lawsuit against Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The ACLU is suing WMATA over advertising policies they say violate one’s First Amendment right to free speech. Transit officials yanked advertisements for Yiannopoulos’s book from its Metro cars. WMATA officials said the ads violated its advertising policies, which prohibits ads “intended to influence members of the public regarding an issue on which there are varying opinions,” or that “intend to influence public policy.”