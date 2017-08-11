Newsvine

Planned Parenthood, doctor face off over 13 year old's abortion - CBS News

TOPEKA, Kan. -- A doctor facing possible disciplinary action over allegations that he broke Kansas law in handling a 13-year-old girl's abortion at a Planned Parenthood clinic told medical regulators Thursday he was unaware of the patient's age - and that the clinic's staff was to blame.

Dr. Allen Palmer, a part-time Planned Parenthood contractor who only performed abortions for patients in their first trimester, is accused in a petition seeking revocation, suspension or other action against his medical license of failing to preserve fetal tissue from the abortion and submit it to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation or a KBI-approved lab. Kansas state law and regulations require such action for abortion patients younger than 14.

