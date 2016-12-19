Far Left's Quixotic Struggle to Block Jeff Sessions

Despite the best efforts of those on the far left, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation as the next U.S. attorney general is backed by the entire spectrum of Republicans — and almost certainly will pass through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a concerted effort to disqualify Sessions from the position in the Trump Cabinet, leftists have done everything in their power to dredge up controversies from Sessions’ past, attempting to paint him as a “racist” in order to convince Senate Democrats to oppose his nomination. But in doing so, the extreme leftists have forgotten one key fact: During Sessions’ 20 years serving in the Senate, he has reaped effusive praise from Republicans of all ideologies, as well as from some Democrats who have worked in close proximity to the former attorney general of Alabama.