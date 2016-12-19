Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 30 Seeds: 1418 Comments: 9853 Since: Oct 2011

In last-shot bid, thousands urge electoral college to block Trump at Monday vote - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Mon Dec 19, 2016 3:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Pressure on members of the electoral college to select someone other than Donald Trump has grown dramatically — and noisily — in recent weeks, causing some to waver but yielding little evidence that Trump will fall short when electors convene in most state capitals Monday to cast their votes.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor