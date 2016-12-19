The story that launched a narrative

On December 9th the Washington Post published a story which launched a political narrative that has dominated the news forever since and has allowed liberals to delegitimize Donald Trump's upset victory over Hillary Clinton. I submit this story, written by AdamEntous, EllenNakashima and Greg Miller

The story is totally without a named source or a CIA report. It opens this way:

"The CIA has concluded in a secret assessment that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win the presidency, rather than just to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system, according to officials briefed on the matter."

It goes on:

“It is the assessment of the intelligence community that Russia’s goal here was to favor one candidate over the other, to help Trump get elected,” said a senior U.S. official briefed on an intelligence presentation made to U.S. senators. “That’s the consensus view.”"The CIA shared its latest assessment with key senators in a closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill last week, in which agency officials cited a growing body of intelligence from multiple sources. Agency briefers told the senators it was now “quite clear” that electing Trump was Russia’s goal, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters."

This is the method a major mainstream newspaper asserts that the Russians not only hacked the DNC and John Podesta ( whom they are actually referring to) but furthermore motivation has been determined! Thus far, Congress has been denied a briefing from the intelligence agencies at the request of Devin Nunes (chair of the House Intelligence Committee). The President has asked for a full report before the end of his term. Sen John McCain has called for a select Senate committee to investigate the country's cyber activities during the election.

This story, without named sources or even a report for reference has led to the narrative that liberals have desperately wanted to create. As the story developed it was easy to see what was coming. That "need" liberals had to claim the election, which they just cannot seem to come to grips with, is somehow illegitimate.

From Angela Rye (rabid leftist of CNN) :

“Donald Trump’s election, in my mind, is far from legitimate.”

From the disgraced Donna Brazile on ABC's "This Week" :

"The election is -- was tainted by this intrusion"

After protests, a well finaced recount and a desperate attempt at intimidating the electoral voters to steal the election from Donald Trump, liberals are left with their insidious claim that the President-elect did not win the election fairly.

The day of liberal rule is over and their epitaph is best delivered with the words of Sir Walter Scott: "

The wretch, concentred all in self, Living, shall forfeit fair renown, And, doubly dying, shall go down to the vile dust from whence he sprung, Unwept, unhonored , and unsung."