Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 30 Seeds: 1418 Comments: 9849 Since: Oct 2011

Possible Terror Attack in Germany

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: lifezette.com
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 2:59 AM
Discuss:


Berlin, Germany, may have been struck by terrorists on Monday.

A truck crashed into the capital city’s popular Christmas market, causing multiple injuries and at least 12 fatalities, reports indicate. The driver of the truck apparently has been arrested and a passenger inside the truck was killed. The nature and location of the incident point to the work of religiously motivated terrorists. German news outlets have reported the suspect entered the country as a refugee from Pakistan early this year. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor