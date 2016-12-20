Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 30 Seeds: 1418 Comments: 9849 Since: Oct 2011

Federal judge orders release of search warrant from Clinton email case

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 3:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A federal judge on Monday ordered the release of the search warrant the FBI used to reopen their probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server days before the November election.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel ruled Monday morning that the public had a right to see the warrant, which he said was secretly filed with the court on Oct. 30.

“The search warrant, the application for the search warrant, the affidavit in support of the application for the search warrant, and the search warrant return will be unsealed and posted on the Court's electronic case filing system” subject to redactions, Castel said in his order.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor