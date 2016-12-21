Newsvine

Obama Moves to Block Trump from Offshore Drilling

President Obama announced Tuesday a move to block the sale of offshore drilling rights in portions of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans. The unilateral action from the White House would stunt oil production in those regions indefinitely and is seen as a direct attempt to waylay plans from President-elect Donald Trump to boost American energy production.

