Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 30 Seeds: 1418 Comments: 9849 Since: Oct 2011

ISIS Targets Germany: Merkel Is Responsible

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNational Review Online
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:44 PM
Discuss:

This afternoon, Daesh (also known as ISIS and the Islamic State) announced that a “soldier” of its banner was responsible for yesterday’s attack in Berlin. In that incident, an individual drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market. He took twelve innocent lives and wounded 42 others. He also frayed Germany’s Christmas spirit.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor