Metro's special inauguration SmarTrip cards won't feature Trump | WTOP

WASHINGTON — Metro is now selling special-edition versions of its SmarTrip payment cards to commemorate the upcoming presidential inauguration.

The cards, which sell for $10 and provide unlimited Metro access the day of the inauguration, feature an image of the White House against a red-white-and-blue flag backdrop.

Notably absent? Any reference to the soon-to-be 45th president of the United States: Donald Trump.