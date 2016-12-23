After two reports of anti-Muslim hate crimes were determined to be fake by authorities this month, the Muslim community is concerned that these "few false reports" are going to "unfairly discredit and delegitimize the dozens of real anti-Muslim hate crimes and instances Islamophobia out there," according to the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC).
US Muslims Concerned That 'Few False Reports' of Hate Crimes Will 'Unfairly Discredit' Real Ones - ABC News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:27 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment