Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 30 Seeds: 1421 Comments: 9856 Since: Oct 2011

US Muslims Concerned That 'Few False Reports' of Hate Crimes Will 'Unfairly Discredit' Real Ones - ABC News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONABC News
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:27 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

After two reports of anti-Muslim hate crimes were determined to be fake by authorities this month, the Muslim community is concerned that these "few false reports" are going to "unfairly discredit and delegitimize the dozens of real anti-Muslim hate crimes and instances Islamophobia out there," according to the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC).

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor