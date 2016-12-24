Joe: 'Democrats' long road back...'

Progressive road rage is getting in the way of Democratic leaders pulling themselves out of the ditch. Despite six years of historic political setbacks, there is little self-reflection from a party that seemed to be on the verge of becoming a permanent majority just eight years ago. …

With the 2018 Senate map stacked dramatically in the Republicans’ favor, and with Democrats unwilling to take a realistic look at their dismal plight, Roosevelt’s party could soon find itself in an overwhelming disadvantage. How do Democrats avoid handing President Trump an unbeatable majority on Capitol Hill? They must start by admitting to themselves just how bad things have become. …