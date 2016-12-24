Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 30 Seeds: 1430 Comments: 9885 Since: Oct 2011

Denying Conflict, Trump Family Tries to Resolve Potential Problems

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Sat Dec 24, 2016 5:06 PM
Discuss:

WASHINGTON — Realizing that his presidency could face potentially crippling questions over conflicts of interest, Donald J. Trump and his family are rushing to resolve potential controversies — like shuttering foundations and terminating development deals — even as the president-elect publicly maintains that no legal conflicts exist.

In recent days, the president-elect and his aides have said that he intends to distribute the assets of his personal charity and then close it down, has examined a plan to hire an outside monitor to oversee the Trump Organization and has terminated some international business projects.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor