GWU Ditches U.S. Requirement for History Majors

Seeded by Vic Eldred
Seeded on Mon Dec 26, 2016 4:12 PM
History majors at George Washington University are no longer required to take classes in U.S. history, in a new policy the university alleges will help students keep pace with a “globalizing world.”

The GWU faculty recently altered its history program and nixed the U.S. history, North American history, and European history course requirements for its students. Instead, history majors must take one introductory course, of which “Introduction to American History,” “European Civilization in Its World Context,” and “Approaches to Women’s History” are all options.

