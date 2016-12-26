Seven Most Discrediting Media Screw-Ups of 2016

The mainstream media was arguably the biggest loser of the 2016 presidential election. Time and again, the press engaged in unprecedented hackery in order to advance an agenda, and time and again they screwed up — big league.

The man responsible for causing most of the myriad unforced errors from the press corps was Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, now the president-elect. Trump drove the media crazy — crazy enough to make mistakes. They took their eye off the ball so much, they forgot what game they were playing.