Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 30 Seeds: 1438 Comments: 9912 Since: Oct 2011

Abbas Eyes Paris Summit as Israel to Expand Construction - ABC News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONABC News
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:58 AM
Discuss:

The Palestinian President said Tuesday that he hopes the upcoming Mideast conference in France will set a timetable to end settlements, as Israel advances plans for thousands of new homes in parts of Jerusalem claimed by the Palestinians, despite the recent U.N. Security Council resolution condemning construction there.

The developments came just days after the United States broke with past practice and allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a "flagrant violation" of international law.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor