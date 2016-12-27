GOP proposal would trigger fines for unapproved video in House chamber in wake of sit-in | Fox News

House members could be fined and referred to the Ethics Committee if they break rules governing electronic video and pictures in the House chamber under a new rule proposed by House Republicans more than six months after the Democrats' guerrilla sit-in over gun control.
