Any honest man, looking back on a very long life, must admit — even if only to himself — being a relic of a bygone era. Having lived long enough to have seen both “the greatest generation” that fought World War II and the gratingest generation that we see all around us today makes being a relic of the past more of a boast than an admission.
Thomas Sowell: Final Thoughts: Learning from History & Experience
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:07 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment