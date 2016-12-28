The Season of Liberal Panic

A presidential victory by a candidate you detest isn’t supposed to be the end of the world — or the end of your world. Yet since November, the panicked reaction from progressives seems to be intensifying instead of passing. Over at Out, an activist declares, “It’s the early days of AIDS all over again.” Senator Bob Menendez describes “fear and panic in the immigrant community,” with those living in the country illegally selling off their possessions and preparing to move quickly. The Week asks whether Trump’s presidency will “quash scientific progress in America.”