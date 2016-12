Around 200 people showed up at a Philadelphia mall on Tuesday in a disturbance planned on the social media network Snapchat that led to four arrests, ABC affiliate WPVI reported.

Police say they were called with a report of an extremely large crowd of juveniles causing a disturbance at around 6:45 p.m. at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.

Several dozen people made their way inside to the food court, where things began to escalate, according to police.