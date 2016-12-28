Obama's vengeance

On the day after the 2016 election, President Obama promised the President-elect a smooth transition. It is now disturbingly obvious that "promise" was nothing more than a colossal lie. Instead Mr Obama seems determined on placing road blocks in the way of the incoming administration, complete with land mines.

Let's begin with the "action" Mr Obama has recently decided to take against Russia for interfering with the 2016 election. We all can assume that the hacking of the DNC & John Podesta was linked to Russia, although the public has yet to be shown any evidence. We have members of congress from both parties telling us that. We have CIA leaks in the Washington Post politicizing and expanding (indicating motivation) on these assertions.

Now a President who was so weak on Russia during his two terms, has decided that he must act in his last 23 days (possible sanctions), rather than leave such a task to the new congress & incoming President.

What could possibly be his motivation?

My guess is that this is a poison pill for the President-elect, who would either be left confined by the actions taken OR be damned as soft/cozy on Russia if sanctions are removed.

Then there is the knife-in-the back administered to Israel. This past week the Obama administration allowed a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlement building. The timing of the resolution and the procedures involved with it wreak of collusion. Egypt initially submitted the resolution, yet was talked into withdrawing it (Trump ?). Then it was resubmitted by four nations with no Mideast interests whatsoever. Israel says it has proof-positive that Obama was behind it and they will submit such evidence to the incoming administration. In the meantime there is now a resolution which will not be reversed which will serve as conditions by the Palestinians before they would return to negotiations. It is also another (new) problem left for the incoming administration.

Then there are the new regulations.

According to Politico, up to 98 regulations were being reviewed as of November 18.

“Regulations on commodities speculation, air pollution from the oil industry, doctors’ Medicare drug payments and high-skilled immigrant workers are among the rules moving through the pipeline…So are regulations tightening states’ oversight of online colleges and protecting funding for Planned Parenthood. Also moving ahead are negotiations on an investment treaty with China and decisions by the Education Department on whether to offer debt relief to students at defunct for-profit colleges. The Department of Transportation may also go ahead with a ban on cellphone calls on commercial flights and a rule requiring that most freight trains have at least two crew members on duty. …

"Health officials are scrambling to finish rules designed to further entrench Obamacare…Just two days after voters swept Trump into power, the administration proposed rules for the 2018 version of the state insurance marketplaces.”

http://townhall.com/tipsheet/erikahaas/2016/11/28/last-minute-executive-actions-n2251774

We shouldn't get discouraged because congress may come to our rescue:

As Politico pointed out, Republicans have a “powerful weapon” in their back pocket if the agencies ignore their warning: the 1996 Congressional Review Act. The Act allows Congress and the president to void any regulations they oppose—as long as the regulation was finalized after May 30—based on a majority vote. The agencies would then be unable to enact any rules that are “substantially the same” as the ones repealed. Currently, only one regulation can be repealed at a time. However, Republicans are trying to make it possible to repeal multiple regulations at once. Either way, it appears Obama’s ‘legacy’ won’t survive a Trump presidency.

Amen...23 days and counting