Donald Trump & Turkey: Time to Get Tough with Erdogan

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has big ambitions. He wants to become an Imam Ataturk, a leader who replaces Turkey’s national secularism with autocratic political Islam. But this week, by claiming the United States supports ISIS, Erdogan crossed a line. In doing so, he showed that he’ll make any move he likes, even if it seriously harms obvious American interests. The stakes are significant, and come January 20th, President Trump will have to respond.