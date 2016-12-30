Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 31 Seeds: 1453 Comments: 9947 Since: Oct 2011

A plan to make America 1953 again - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:25 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It is axiomatic that if someone is sufficiently eager to disbelieve something, there is no Everest of evidence too large to be ignored. This explains today’s revival of protectionism, which is a plan to make America great again by making it 1953 again.

This was when manufacturing’s postwar share of the labor force peaked at about 30 percent. The decline that began then was not caused by manufactured imports from today’s designated villain, China, which was a peasant society. Rather, the war-devastated economies of competitor nations were reviving. And, domestically, the age of highly technological manufacturing was dawning.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor