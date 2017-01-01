Obama's only Navy secretary pushed an agenda of social change. Now, he leaves with a warning. - The Washington Post

When Navy Secretary Ray Mabus vacates his job Jan. 20 as President-elect Donald Trump takes office, he can add another line to his resume: survivor.

The soft-spoken, silver-haired Mississippian is one of just a few senior civilian officials in national security to have stayed in government throughout President Obama’s eight years in office. Mabus, 68, was the president’s only Navy secretary, holding the position longer than any other leader since World War I while carving out a legacy of change that was appreciated by some and rebuked by others.