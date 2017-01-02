Texas Judge Thwarts Obama Transgender Plan

A federal judge in Texas issued another crushing blow to President Obama’s transgender agenda Saturday: The judge granted a temporary injunction halting federal health officials’ efforts to enforce rules that would “likely violate” the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

In a 46-page decision, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor sided with the state and ruled that the Obama administration’s attempts to tailor health regulations while bolstering trans individuals’ rights would “likely violate” the RFRA by placing “substantial pressure on Plaintiffs to perform and cover transition and abortion procedures.” The rule, which was geared toward preventing discrimination against trans persons, failed to persuade O’Connor as he weighed its implementation against the possibility of violating doctors’ religious beliefs.